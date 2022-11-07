The eldest son of former President Donald Trump mocked John Fetterman, the Democrat’s nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, at a rally in Miami, Florida over the weekend.

Fetterman, who is still recovering from a stroke and needs visual aids to help process language, is in a close race with Trump-backed GOP candidate Mehmet Oz in what could be the key race in deciding which party controls the U.S. Senate in the next Congress.

Trump Jr, who has savaged Fetterman’s health before, spoke during the rally and offered a bombastic take on the Democrat’s cognitive abilities, which his doctors say were not impacted by the stroke.

“I mean, I used the Fetterman example earlier, but like, so I went after him last week, because I believe that if you’re going to be in the United States, Senator, you should have basic cognitive function,” Trump Jr said during the rally, adding:

I mean, it doesn’t seem that unreasonable, right? Like to have a working brain. And so the media, they go after me and they say he’s an ableist, meaning he’s racist against those with disabilities. I’m like, oh, well, no, it’s not like he’s in a wheelchair and he can think, but he’s incapable of forming a sentence and they’re like, it doesn’t matter, because you know what? It probably doesn’t.

“They’ll put him in there. He’ll vote however Chuck Schumer tells him to. You don’t have to think. You just have to be able to, like, show up and like raise your hand. And since his comments on Roe v Wade today, it doesn’t seem like he even can’t do that right,” Trump Jr continued.

“But I’m sure they’ll get a puppet, you know, pull the strings, raising the hand one way when it matters. But that’s what we’re up against,” he added despite Fetterman’s doctor releasing a note saying he believes him physically fit to serve.

“We’re up against a Democrat Party today that doesn’t believe. Then a United States senator should not have mush for brains, mush for brains should be 100% fine. That should be the Democrat slogan for 2024,” Trump Jr concluded.

Watch the full clip above

