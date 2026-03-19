Nancy Mace Slams Markwayne Mullin As ‘Someone Who Advertises Violence As the Answer’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) pulled no punches on Thursday in attacking Markwayne Mullin, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Mace shared a post from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who voted against advancing Mullin’s nomination out of committee on Wednesday. Mullin’s nomination cleared the committee with the support of Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), but Paul still took a shot at Mullin on social media.

Paul reshared his opening statement during Mullin’s hearing, including saying, “So, today, Markwayne Mullin, I’ll give you a chance. Tell it to my face. Tell the world why you believe I deserved to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken, and a damaged lung. Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it.”

Paul was referring to Mullin calling him a “freaking snake” and mocking him for being attacked by his neighbor back in November of 2017.

Mullin did not apologize to Paul during the hearing. “As far as my terms ‘snake in the grass,’ sir, I work around this room to try to fix problems. I’ve worked with many people in this room. Seems like you fight Republicans more than you work with us,” Mullin said, adding:

And as far as me saying that I invoke violence — I don’t think anybody should be hit by surprise. I don’t like that. But if I do have something to say, everybody in this room knows. I’ll come straight to you, I’ll say it publicly and I’ll say it privately, but I’ll never say it behind your back. So for you to say I’m a liar, sir, that’s not accurate.

Mace shared Paul’s comments and added, “There’s a difference between right and wrong. Every one knows this is wrong and few have spoken up. Rand Paul had to have part of his lung removed after he was assaulted. Unreal we would promote someone who advertises violence as the answer when they have a political disagreement.”

There's a difference between right and wrong. Every one knows this is wrong and few have spoken up. Rand Paul had to have part of his lung removed after he was assaulted. Unreal we would promote someone who advertises violence as the answer when they have a political… https://t.co/8RfrKpmhUp — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 19, 2026

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