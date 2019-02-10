Nancy Pelosi Lauded at Star-Studded Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala: She’s ‘Making History’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was given a standing ovation at Clive Davis‘ annual pre-Grammy gala Saturday night.

“The first introduction tonight is of someone who has joined us many times before but somehow I know and all of you out there know this year is different,” Davis said from the stage, according to Variety.

He continued on: “She’s front and center making history as never before. She’s now the highest ranking female politician ever. Ever. Ever. In the United States. Need I say more? Ladies and gentlemen, join me in giving the warmest welcome to the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.”

The crowd rose to their feet.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the guest list included “recording artists as Pharrell, Joni Mitchell, Smokey Robinson, Beck, Robbie Robertson, Dionne Warwick and Charlie Puth, as well as figures from the world of fashion (Calvin Klein), sports (Shaquille O’Neal) and television (Caitlyn Jenner).”

Apple’s Tim Cook was also in attendance.

Watch above, via Variety

