‘Never Thought I Would Say’ This: Michael Avenatti Calls Trump a ‘Victim of the System’ in Fox News Interview

Federal inmate and disbarred attorney Michael Avenatti claimed former President Donald Trump is a “victim of the system” in a Fox News Digital interview from behind bars.

Avenatti’s comments were published on Monday, which marked another day in a Manhattan court for Trump in his hush money trial. He’s facing dozens of charges related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. The former president has denied any knowledge of such a payment and that the affair ever happened.

“I certainly see him as a victim of the system,” Avenatti told Fox from federal prison. “And that’s something that I never thought I would say. So if Michael Avenatti is coming to his defense, and I was one of his staunchest opponents for a very significant period of time, that should tell people something.”

Avenatti was once a vocal opponent of Trump, making frequent cable news appearance as Daniels’ lawyer. He is now currently an inmate at the minimum security minimum-security Terminal Island prison in California. Avenatti was convicted of extortion, wire fraud, and more. He was also convicted of defrauding Daniels.

According to Avenatti, he’s been in contact with Trump’s legal team about being a potential witness in the former president’s Manhattan trial.

Avenatti claimed in his Fox interview that Trump is being “targeted.”

“He has definitely been targeted,” he said, adding that he thought there was “no question that these prosecutors are trying to make a name for themselves.”

The ex-lawyer hit a different tune than his cable news days constantly knocking Trump. He even called Trump being charged “outrageous.”

“I think what is happening to Trump right now is wrong, and it’s outrageous. And that is far more important to me than whether I agree with somebody about political views or not, or whether they’re a Republican or Democrat,” he said.

Avenatti recently made waves for another jailhouse interview he conducted by phone with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, in which he also defended Trump and claimed the former president can’t get a fair trial in New York.

Melber’s decision to speak with Avenatti ended up being a ratings win for MSNBC, but there was immediate backlash over talking to the disgraced lawyer, including on MSNBC itself.

Trump offered Avenatti a “thank you” on Truth Social for his defense.