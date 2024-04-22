New York Democrat Blasts ‘Rabid Racist’ Mohamed Hadid, Doesn’t Accept His ‘So-Called Apology’ For DMs

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) did not accept a public apology from Mohamed Hadid, the father of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, after the New York Post reported he sent Torres “dozens of racist and homophobic messages.”

Torres shared Hadid’s apology and replied, “Mohamed Hadid’s so-called ‘apology’ is as fraudulent as the man himself. Hadid has been unmasked as a rabid racist to the core, and his pitiful attempt at a ‘mea culpa’ is fooling no one.”

The New York Post reported over the weekend that Hadid had sent Torres, who is openly gay, bigoted messages about the New York Democrat’s staunch support for Israel. “You worse than the rats of New York sewage system. They have bigger brains than you. You might get a job as bouncer at gay bar,” Hadid wrote to Torres over Instagram adding that he was a “slave to whites.”

“Make sure you dress as KKK to hide that ugly gray colored face of yours,” Hadid wrote in a separate message and in another said, “You are just unusual Black and colorful mouth for Israeli and AIPAC and looking for payday of over 500K.”

Hadid addressed the comments in an Instagram story, writing, “I NEED TO APOLOGIZE, NOT FOR THE ANGER I FEEL BUT FOR THE WORDS I USED TO EXPRESS THAT ANGER. I INTENDED TO EXPRESS HOW MR TORRES IS A SHILL BEING USED BY ISRAEL, A STATE THAT NOT ONLY MISTREATS BLACK AND BROWN PEOPLE BUT PINKWASHES THEIR ATROCITIES USING THEIR PROJECTED GAY RIGHTS AS A SHIELD FOR THEIR HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS.”

The Nazareth-born real-estate developer added, “MY FEELING AFTER 76 YEARS OF BEING A REFUGEE FROM THE COUNTRY WHERE I AND MY ANCESTORS WERE BORN AND WATCHING A GENOCIDE UNFOLD ARE AT AN ALL TIME HIGH. I AM WATCHING UNITED STATE POLITICIANS WORK AS AIPAC MESSENGERS OF GENOCIDE. I USED THE WRONG WORDS TO EXPRESS THIS ANGER BUT THE ANGER IS WARRANTED. TO SEND BLACK AND BROWN AND OTHER MARGINALIZED COMMUNITIES TO DO THE DIRTY WORK OF TWO COUNTRIES WHO HAVE NEVER RESPECTED THEM IS WRONG. I APOLOGIZE TO MY COMMUNITY FOR DIRECTING THE CONVERSATION TO THIS, AND EVEN FOR A MINUTE AWAY FROM PALESTINE. ALL EYES ON PALESTINE. FREE PALESTINE.”

