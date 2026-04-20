‘Never’: Trump Rejects Claim Israel Forced Him Into War — And Promises ‘Amazing’ Results

President Donald Trump punched back at critics who have claimed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu twisted his arm into going to war with Iran, with the president posting on Monday morning he was “never” forced into launching Operation Epic Fury.

Instead, Trump — in a post on Truth Social — said he was swayed by the Hamas terror attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, when approximately 1,200 people were killed and hundreds of hostages were taken to Gaza. Trump said the savage attack only reinforced his lifelong belief Iran can never get a nuclear weapon.

The president added that the end result of the Iran war will be “amazing” — just like the capture of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, even though the mainstream press won’t talk about it enough, he said.

Read Trump’s full post below:

Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did. I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged. Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing – And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future! President DJT

This is not the first time the president has slammed people who claim Israel prodded the U.S. into the Iran war. Last month, ABC’s Rachel Scott asked Trump if Israel “forced” America to attack.

“No, I might’ve forced their hand,” Trump responded. “You see, we were having negotiations with these lunatics and it was my opinion that they were going to attack first, they were going to attack first. They were going to attack if we didn’t do it. They were going to attack first, I felt strongly about that.”

The president praised Israel just a few days ago on social media, saying it was a “GREAT ally.”

“They are Courageous, Bold, Loyal, and Smart, and, unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to WIN!” Trump posted.

Trump has said he is optimistic a deal to end the war will come together soon with Iran. Trump told Fox News on Sunday night he expects a deal to be signed in Pakistan on Monday; if not, he said he will “blow up every single power plant and bridge in Iran.”

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