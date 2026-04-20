‘The Price Is Wrong!’ CNN Data Guru Channels Happy Gilmore as Trump Drops Nearly 50 Points Underwater on Inflation

CNN data analyst Harry Enten channeled fictional golfer Happy Gilmore’s famous one-liner – “the price is wrong” – as he tried to sum up new polls showing President Donald Trump had dropped nearly 50 points underwater on inflation.

Kickstarting the segment, Enten reached for a quote from Adam Sandler’s hit 1996 comedy when ice hockey player-turned-golfer, Gilmore, gets into a fistfight with Bob Barker, the former host of CBS’s The Price Is Right.

“Americans say inflation is the number one issue facing them right now,” the analyst began. “And to quote the great Happy Gilmore, according to them, ‘the price is wrong’ when it comes to the president of the United States.”

Running down the chain of networks that polled Trump’s approval score on inflation, Enten noted that the president was “hitting all time record lows.”

He said: “NBC came out yesterday, 36 points underwater. CBS came out a few weeks ago, 38 points underwater. Ipsos-Reuters, 43 points underwater. CNN came out earlier this month, 45 points underwater. And, taking the cake, is UMass Amherst, 47 points underwater.”

“Across all of these polls, Trump is in his worst position ever on the issue that the American people say over and over and over again is their key number one issue,” he concluded.

Asked by CNN host Jon Berman if this had always been the case, Enten declared no, and took viewers back to the 2024 presidential election when voters said that former President Joe Biden “couldn’t handle” inflation. Back then, the analyst continued, Trump “was more trusted than Kamala Harris on inflation by seven points.” Now, he pointed out, the president averaged “42 points underwater.”

“That is a nearly 50-point shift away for the president of the United States,” Enten said.

“A nearly 50-point shift! That’s bad,” Berman replied. “What’s worse?

“Yeah. What’s worse, you think this is bad? Nearly 50-points shift? How about a 70-point shift?” Enten returned, before bursting out laughing.

He continued: “I’m laughing because you never see numbers like this! Look at this, independents on Trump on inflation: in the 2024 election versus Harris, Trump was favored by 10 points. Down he goes, down he goes. He’s down to 60 points underwater on inflation!”

“That is a 70-point shift and a little bit less than two years worth of time,” Enten quipped, adding: “Donald Trump is in worse shape on inflation right now than the New York Metropolitans are in the NL East. That is how bad.”

Watch above via CNN.

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