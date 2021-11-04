Newsmax Takes White House Correspondent Off Air After Claiming Covid-19 Vaccines Contain Demonic Trackers

Right-wing cable news network Newsmax has removed its White House Correspondent, Emerald Robinson, from broadcasts after she tweeted a conspiracy theory that Covid-19 vaccines contain a demonic “bioluminescent” tracker.

However, Newsmax also said in a statement that while the network “is currently reviewing the posts” Robinson will “continue with duties for the network.”

Robinson tweeted Monday, “Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.”

The tweet has since been deleted and her account suspended.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Mediaite, “The account you referenced has been temporarily locked for repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy.”

Newsmax debunked its on-air talent in a statement saying the network “strongly believes and has reported that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective. We do not believe the vaccines contain any toxic materials or tracking markers, and such false claims have never been reported on Newsmax.”

The network went on to endorse the vaccines: “The many medical experts appearing on Newsmax have supported the use of the vaccine.” Newsmax previously rebuked anchor Rob Schmitt in July after he claimed vaccines are “against nature” and that some diseases are “supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people.”

Dick Farrel, a former anchor on Newsmax TV and a right-wing Florida radio host who had railed against the Covid-19 vaccines, died in August from the virus. Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy published an op-ed over the summer saying that the Biden administration did a “good job” on the vaccines.

Robinson has stirred controversy before by attacking the vaccine, tweeting last month that resisting vaccine mandates is how Christians can fight “the Mark of the Beast.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com