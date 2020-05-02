NH State Rep. Richard Komi Resigns After Graphic ‘Hurtful’ Tweet About Tara Reade and Biden

Democratic New Hampshire State Rep. Richard Komi resigned this weekend after making a “hurtful” tweet claiming women couldn’t be sexually assaulted unless there is “some cooperation from the female herself.”

Following news of Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, Komi tweeted, “Judging by the position of the female vagina, it will not be easy for anyone to just put their finger into the vagina unless their is some Cooperation from the female herself. That is why I believe Tara Reade’s allegations is false. She is looking for attention.”

Komi went on to delete the tweet following condemnation, and was asked by his party and the New Hampshire House speaker on Friday to resign his seat.

In a statement sent to Mediaite, House Speaker Steve Shurtleff said, “I am appalled by Representative Komi’s comments. They were dismissive and hurtful to survivors of sexual assault across the Granite State and across the country.”

“The comments are not fitting for the New Hampshire House of Representatives and immediately upon learning of them I called him and asked Representative Komi to resign his seat,” Shurtleff declared.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley also called for Komi to resign, adding, “Representative Komi’s comment is wrong, inappropriate, and offensive to all Democrats, and does not reflect the values of our party. I applaud Speaker Shurtleff’s swift action, calling for Representative Komi to resign immediately.”

On his Facebook and Twitter accounts, Komi had published several photographs of and with Biden.

Following calls for Komi’s resignation, he set his Twitter account to private and changed the bio to read, “Former Member of New Hampshire House of Representatives.”

—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]