‘Nooo!’ Former GOP Congressman Dismisses Team DeSantis’s Claim Party ‘Wants to Move On’ from Trump

Former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh laughed at the suggestion that Republicans are ready to move on from former President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s edition of The Lead, CNN’s Jake Tapper noted that Trump released a video attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to challenge the former president for the 2024 Republican nomination.

“The problem with Ron DeSanctimonious is that he needs a personality transplant and those are not yet available,” Trump said. “Ron’s foreign trip was a total bomb. They didn’t even know what he was doing there. What are you doing here, Ron? Why are you here? It was a mess.”

Tapper joked Trump sounded like he was calling into a talk show.

“Don from Queens, you’re on the air,” he said. “He always sounds like he just called into a radio show.”

Tapper then read a quote in Politico from a DeSantis aide.

“Everyone knows the majority of the Republican Party wants to move on,” said Generra Peck, DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign manager and closest aide.”

The host asked Walsh, “Do you agree?”

“Nooo!” Walsh answered emphatically, prompting laughter. “Jake, I love these quotes. Republican voters don’t want to move on – certainly a very sizable percentage of them.”

“You want to move on,” Tapper replied. “You’re a Republican who wants to move on.”

“But I left the party,” he responded. “Look, if DeSantis gets in he’s got the same problem every other Republican challenger has. They can’t criticize the frontrunner. They’re afraid to criticize Donald Trump because they want his voters. I just think it’s mission impossible, even for Desantis.”

Trump is currently trouncing DeSantis in the polls among Republican primary voters.

Watch above via CNN.

