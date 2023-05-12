Nicolle Wallace Credits Rachel Maddow for Getting Anti-Semites Booted from Mar-a-Lago Event With Eric Trump

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace gave credit to her colleague Rachel Maddow for bringing attention to a Trump event featuring two anti-Semites who have since been booted from the speaking roster.

Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump, were set to speak alongside Hitler-promoting anti-Semites Scott McKay and Charlie Ward at a “ReAwaken America” event hosted at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. Maddow spent a chunk of time on her May 8 show talking about the event that has been called a fusion of “Trumpism and Christian Nationalism.”

Donald Trump himself has hosted well-known anti-Semites Ye and Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago.

On Maddow’s Monday show, she cited a MediaMatters investigation into the event and played video of the two anti-Semites spewing their beliefs, saying that Eric Trump has toured the United States with the controversial men, among others, as part of a ReAwaken America tour.

“Without our colleague, frankly, Rachel Maddow, drawing attention to this on her program Monday night, and [Alan] Dershowitz’s… podcast, would McKay and Ward still be on today’s schedule?” Wallace asked.

Eric Trump did not take kindly to Maddow calling out the Holocaust deniers and tweeted the following, threatening to sue Maddow:

@maddow is walking a fine line. We are the most pro-Israel family in American political history – from the Abraham Accords, moving the embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights to sanctioning Iran, no one has done more for Israel than our family. Never mind, that my sister, brother-in-law and niece and nephews happen to be proud Jews. If she or anyone else even remotely suggests I am anti-semitic I will not hesitate to take legal action against them personally.

Eric Trump obviously changed his mind on the matter after the public backlash, and Dershowitz read Trump’s statement on his Rumble podcast.

“This is from Eric Trump: I asked the event organizer that the speaker be uninvited and they — because there’s more than one —won’t be allowed on our property. Don’t know the person or anything about them. … They will no longer be here,” Dershowitz read.

MediaMatters posted photos of Eric Trump with the two men in question, and they remain on the speaking roster for the rest of the tour.

Watch the MSNBC clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com