‘NOT APPROVED FOR ENTRY’: Trump Surrogates, Larry Elder Spotted on GOP Debate Blacklist

Several Trump surrogates and the entire Larry Elder campaign were spotted on a “NOT APPROVED FOR ENTRY” blacklist at the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

A blacklist document, published by NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns ahead of the Fox News-hosted debate on Wednesday, warned security to watch out for Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, as well as Trump surrogates Justin Caparole and Danny Tiso.

Fox News issued a statement on the paper: “This paper was designed and printed by the Fiserv Forum security team as a guide for candidate walk throughs that took place yesterday. FOX News Media was not involved with the production of the document and did not sanction any of the language used.”

Larry Elder — who threatened to sue the Republican National Committee this week after he failed to meet the requirements to appear on the debate stage — and his entire 2024 presidential campaign also appeared on the list, along with a suspicious and presumably invalid credential for Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign.

‼️This was on the security table near the metal detectors at the entrance to the debate spin room. Jason Miller, Justin Caparole and Danny Tiso — all three Trump staffers — are specifically listed as being barred from the debate.

More on our live blog: https://t.co/51xgn19YEF pic.twitter.com/V88DdJDRY9 — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) August 23, 2023

“SEE SOMETHING / SAY SOMETHING!!! NOT APPROVED FOR ENTRY // NOT VALID CREDENTIAL (PLAZA or ARENA),” the blacklist declared above photos of Miller, Caparole, and Tiso, and the words “Larry Elder Campaign.”

The document also warned staffers not to talk to members of the media: “Staff should NOT be answering questions to ANY MEDIA. If questioned, redirect questions to Bucks PR Team.”

In a statement to NBC News, Miller reacted:

Fox News’ ‘Never Trump’ bias against President Trump apparently now extends to his supporters as well. It’s tacky, it’s petty, and it explains why their ratings are in the toilet. Watch President Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson on Twitter tonight at 8:55pm ET!

Miller went on to sign the statement with, “(sent from inside the debate hall, btw).”

Trump announced his decision not to attend the first Republican presidential debate this week, despite meeting all of the requirements, and will instead appear in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson — who was ousted from the network in April — which is due to air on Twitter at the same time.

While Trump has decided to boycott the debate, several of his surrogates have reportedly made attempts to infiltrate the event.

