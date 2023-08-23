Trump Boosters Make Desperate Attempt to Infiltrate Fox News Debate Trump is Boycotting

Donald Trump won’t be at the first Republican Primary Debate on Wednesday, but his entourage, boosters, and surrogates are out in force in Milwaukee on Wednesday, from Kari Lake and Donald Trump Jr. to Rep. Christopher Waltz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

This week, Fox News restricted access to the spin room to aides of candidates actually attending the debate, Axios reported. Campaigns of those candidates had complained that Trump was planning to flood the spin room with surrogates for a debate he wasn’t even participating in.

That has made things awkward for the phalanx of MAGA faithful who have descended on Milwaukee to preach the Trump gospel.

Waltz, a Florida Congressman who has been vocal on cable news defending Trump against the slew of indictments, was spotted by a Mediaite tipster lingering outside the entrance to the spin room ahead of the debate, in an area where the press come and go but you don’t need credentials to loiter in.

Waltz, Mediaite is told, “lingered for attention” from the press, “trying to get noticed” at the GOP debate that Trump is supposedly boycotting.

Eventually someone apparently interviewed him, and he split after about 30 or 40 minutes without entering the actual spin room.

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are hosting Kari Lake, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and other Trump surrogates outside the event in a live Rumble broadcast and sharing their clips on X (formerly Twitter). Engaging in their own counter-programming as the ex-president goes to his Tucker Carlson-based attention grab.

We even heard rumblings Lake wants to host her own “spin room” at the Hyatt across the street from where the actual debate and actual spin room are being housed.

Meanwhile, NBC News reporter Dasha Burns spotted a security memo at the entrance of the spin room making clear that Trump campaign officials were banned from the debate.

‼️This was on the security table near the metal detectors at the entrance to the debate spin room. Jason Miller, Justin Caparole and Danny Tiso — all three Trump staffers — are specifically listed as being barred from the debate.

More on our live blog: https://t.co/51xgn19YEF pic.twitter.com/V88DdJDRY9 — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) August 23, 2023

Adding insult to injury, there was the Trump campaign’s statement bashing Fox News and the debate overall, and claiming he’s already won it.

Still, it seems like quite a show of force on the scene for a debate that Trump says is inconsequential and which he claims to have already won.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

