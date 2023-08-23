Trey Gowdy’s Advice to GOP Debaters: Sell Yourself as ‘Same Ideas, Fewer Indictments’ Than Trump

Fox contributor Trey Gowdy advised GOP presidential candidates to make a case for having the “same ideas, fewer indictments” than frontrunner Donald Trump if they want to prevail.

“Bill, all eight have something in common, they’re behind,” Gowdy addressed anchor Bill Hemmer during Fox News’ pre-debate show. “They’re behind a lot to the guy who’s not there. So, they hey can quarrel among themselves, but they gotta catch Secretariat right now,” Gowdy said, referring to the champion thoroughbred.

“You better make the case, same ideas, fewer indictments. I mean, somebody has got to make the case: I’ve got the same ideas Donald Trump has, but you don’t need to worry about me making initial appearances and whether or not I can make bond if I am the president. Unless you make that case to trump supporters. They’re gonna stay behind.”

The eight candidates debating are Asa Hutchinson, Chris Christie, Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and Doug Burgum. The latest RealClearPolitic average showed Trump with 55.4% of the vote. Second place went to Ron DeSantis with 14.3%.

Trump announced that he would skip the Milwaukee appearance, with his staff claiming the former president “already won” the debate. Instead, Trump appeared on a pre-recorded interview with ex-Fox host Tucker Carlson. Trump sent surrogates to appear on his behalf, including his son Donald Trump Jr. and fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle, who relegated to broadcasting outside the venue.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

