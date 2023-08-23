Megyn Kelly lit into GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday during her Sirius XM radio show for “playing footsie with 9/11 trutherism” and then denying it on multiple occasions.

“Look the whole thing is stuck in my craw. I don’t like seeing somebody like Vivek come in and turn into your classic politician, who just lies,” Kelly said after running through Ramaswamy’s recent controversial comments and subsequent denial.

“Just fucking own it! Sorry, forgive me. You screwed up; it was a dumbass thing to say. Abide by your ‘truth’ brand and own it,” she added.

Kelly began the segment by noting, “Vivek is in the midst of a controversy entirely of his own making, and it’s irritating on a few different levels.”

“He’s been playing footsie with 9/11 trutherism … and I have to say it’s just deeply offensive on a number of levels, not to mention disrespectful to the families of the victims,” she added before noting Ramaswamy made comments suggesting 9/11 may have been a false flag operation to both the Blaze’s Alex Stein and The Atlantic, in interviews weeks apart.

“Why is he doing this? This is totally unnecessary. He’s rolling along just fine,” Kelly said of Ramaswamy’s surging 2024 presidential campaign.

After savaging Ramaswamy for a solid five minutes, Kelly then turned to his recent interview with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, who called him out on the comments, and defended Collins.

Kelly argued that Ramaswamy should have gone on CNN and immediately apologized for the remarks, but instead, he decided to “deny the remarks were even made and defend them.”

Kelly continued by slamming Ramaswamy for calling Collins a “petulant teenager” in a tweet after the interview.

“Her demeanor was not the problem here, his dishonesty was,” Kelly insisted.

“It was wrong of the Democrats to compare Jan. 6 to 9/11. Outrageous. And we called them out on it, repeatedly. But it was also wrong of Vivek to use baseless bulls— conspiracy theories about federal agents on the 9/11 planes to make his case about government dishonesty,” Kelly concluded.

Watch the full clip above.

