MSNBC Anchor Takes Brutal Shots at Trump Lawyer After Cutting Away: ‘This is Not Her Area of Expertise’

Trump attorney Alina Habba, who is not part of the legal team defending the former president in federal court, was in the midst of speaking outside the courthouse where Donald Trump was being arraigned when MSNBC cut away from her statement.

“The decision to pursue charges against President Trump while turning a blind eye to others is emblematic of the corruption we have here,” Habba said. “We are at a turning point in our nation’s history. The targeting for prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships.”

At this point, anchor Chris Jansing cut away from her and returned to analysis in the studio.

“So, we’re going to have our folks listen to Alina Habba, but she’s saying many of the things we have heard from the president himself. She is someone who seems to be serving as a kind of spokesperson for this team, which as we said at the beginning of these hours, that Donald Trump is frankly having some trouble filling, and she herself doesn’t really have any background in criminal law. She’s done real estate law, she’s done family law, a number of other things, and has worked for Donald Trump, but this is not her area of expertise.”

Habba claimed the presence of “selective prosecution” in the United States, an argument that former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said made a valid discussion point.

“I do think that what she was saying is an important public debate,” Weissmann said. “If you’re trying to understand what this country is now going through, the issue of whether there is selective prosecution, not in the legal sense, but, is somebody being targeted because one party doesn’t like the other party is something that you don’t want to see happen here. So, what you want to know is, is there really proof and are there other people similarly situated being prosecuted?”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

