‘Notorious Hungarian Racist’ Who Called Jews ‘Stinking Excrement’ Speaks at CPAC

A Hungarian talkshow host described as a “notorious Hungarian racist” by the Guardian was a featured speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this week, alongside former President Donald Trump, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Zsolt Bayer, a close ally of Orban, spoke Friday on the second day of CPAC’s first European event, held this week in Budapest.

The Guardian reported that Bayer has referred to Jews as “stinking excrement” and described Roma as “unfit for coexistence.”

“They are not fit to live among people,” he said in 2013. “These Roma are animals and they behave like animals.”

He also used a racial epithet to refer to Black people while ranting against 2020 Black Lives Matter protests: “Is this the future? Kissing the dirty boots of fucking [racist epithet] and smiling at them? Being happy about this? Because otherwise they’ll kill you or beat you up?”

Recently, according to the Jerusalem Post, he used anti-Semitic language to refer to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp issued a statement days before the Guardian reported on Bayer’s appearance, claiming “the Leftist media launched a coordinated smear campaign” against the event.

“CPAC exists to defend the sovereignty and dignity of every individual. Our mission is to increase freedom and opportunity across the globe, including for those living under socialist and Communist regimes,” he wrote in the lengthy statement.

“To hear the condescending whines from socialist boosters in the media like The Guardian, however, you would be led to believe that CPAC stood for something very different.”

Trump appeared in a video message to CPAC. In the message he praised the country’s far-right leader.

“He’s a great leader, a great gentleman,” Trump said of Orban. “He just had a very big election result. I was very honored to endorse him.”

