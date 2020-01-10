New York Post op-ed editor Sohrab Ahmari called out a University of South California professor on Friday for referring to him as “Sohrab Calamari” on Twitter dot com.

“Hey @USC: Does a USC professor’s mocking my Persian name comport with your diversity and civility codes?” wrote Ahmari on Twitter, tagging the professor’s employer. “Or do those lofty statements not apply when the target is a conservative Catholic?”

Hey @USC: Does a USC professor’s mocking my Persian name comport with your diversity and civility codes? Or do those lofty statements not apply when the target is a conservative Catholic? @ryanaboyd pic.twitter.com/LCvpqHodsX — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) January 10, 2020

The tweet included a screenshot of the offending attack:

Ahmari’s tweet was deleted less than an hour after it was posted. It was met with a plea from New York Times writer Elizabeth Bruenig.

“I would counsel mercy. You probably could get him in trouble, possibly fired. But is that proportional or forgiving? I get called horrible things on here daily for being Catholic etc, but I always think — taking away someone’s livelihood is overkill, & hurts innocents (family),” she wrote. “I know we disagree on a lot and I know it can be really frustrating on here but I really hope you’ll reconsider. I’ve been on the other side of this (husband got fired for a silly, mild tweet while I was 38 weeks pregnant) and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

I would counsel mercy. You probably could get him in trouble, possibly fired. But is that proportional or forgiving? I get called horrible things on here daily for being Catholic etc, but I always think — taking away someone’s livelihood is overkill, & hurts innocents (family) — christmas cheer liz bruenig (@ebruenig) January 10, 2020

I know we disagree on a lot and I know it can be really frustrating on here but I really hope you’ll reconsider. I’ve been on the other side of this (husband got fired for a silly, mild tweet while I was 38 weeks pregnant) and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy — christmas cheer liz bruenig (@ebruenig) January 10, 2020

After deleting the post, Ahmari posted a new tweet calling out the professor without tagging the college.

“Among liberal/left-wing academe, it’s permissible to twist a Middle Eastern name into an insult, regardless of what the university ‘diversity principles,’ etc. say,” he commented.

Among liberal/left-wing academe, it’s permissible to twist a Middle Eastern name into an insult, regardless of what the university “diversity principles,” etc. say. pic.twitter.com/vat0W1Gv4D — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) January 10, 2020

One user compared Ahmari to New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, who also reported a college professor for calling him names on Twitter.

Sohrab Ahmari was mentored by Bret Stephens, so it’s fitting he’s trying to get someone in trouble at work with a bs racism charge for calling him Sohrab Calamari https://t.co/x7aQxKUxGk — Almaqah (@_Almaqah) January 10, 2020

Stephens reported George Washington University associate professor David Karpf to his employer last year for comparing Stephens to a bedbug.

Stephens ended up deleting his Twitter account after the incident went viral.

Ahmari made headlines last year after he waded into the center of a debate with conservative commentator David French over the essence of conservatism.

