NYC Mayor Eric Adams Accuses White Journalists of Unfair Coverage, Says He May Stop Taking Questions From Them

New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasted the media by claiming his press coverage is skewed because of a lack of racial diversity.

Adams held a press conference in Albany on Tuesday, a day after meeting with New York state officials to discuss several issues he wants to prioritize for his leadership agenda. Multiple reports stated Adams didn’t make much headway in the meeting — an assessment which he seemed to partially confirm as he voiced his frustration with the resistance he has encountered for his criminal justice ideas.

At one point in the presser, Adams seemed to get angry over New York Daily News’ framing on how the meeting went.

“There was no arguing, no yelling, no screaming,” said Adams. “Areas we disagreed on we talked about it and we walked through them. We talked about all of these issues in a civil way.”

Adams went on to tell reporters he might stop taking “off-topic” questions in future press engagements. He also claimed he gets unfairly negative coverage because he’s Black.

I’m a Black man that’s the mayor but my story is being interpreted by people who don’t look like me. We got to be honest about that. How many Blacks are in the editorial boards? How many Blacks determine how these stories are being written? How many Asians? How many east Indians? How many south Asians? Everyone talks about my government being diversified. What’s the diversification in the newsrooms?

Adams continued to accuse the press of covering him “through the prisms of your realities and not mine” since most of the reporters following him are White.

“Diversify your newsrooms so I can look out and see people who look like me,” Adams said. He continued to address the press by saying “if this is how this is going to be, I’m just going to come in and do my announcements and bounce. Why am I even answering these questions? And it happens over and over and over again.”

Aside from the setbacks for Adams’ criminal justice priorities, the mayor has seen a fair share of negative coverage of his term so far, though it’s unclear how this has been shaped by race specifically. One example is how Adams remains under pressure because of New York’s ongoing crime wave, and another is how Adams faced questions of nepotism after appointing his brother to a key NYPD position.

Watch above, via Fox News.

