Obamas’ Personal Chef Drowns Near Former President’s Martha’s Vineyard Home

Authorities recovered the body of Barack Obama‘s personal chef in about eight feet of water near the former president’s Martha’s Vineyard home on Monday.

Forty-five-year-old Tafari Campbell was declared missing Sunday after falling into the water while paddle boarding. According to reports, “another paddle boarder was on the pond with him at the time and observed him go under the water.”

Authorities used side-scan sonar to locate his body around 10 a.m. Monday, approximately 100 feet from shore.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, “President and Mrs. Obama were not present at the residence at the time of the accident.”

Campbell served as sous chef in the White House, where he brewed beer with honey from Michelle Obama‘s South Lawn garden, according to The Chicago Sun-Times. When the former first couple left the White House, they invited Campbell to join them as a personal chef.

The former president and first lady released a statement following news about the tragedy:

Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter. That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone. Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.

Authorities continue to investigate the drowning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com