Ocasio-Cortez: Marginalized Communities ‘Have No Choice But to Riot’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on New York radio show Ebro in the Morning that marginalized communities “have no choice but to riot.”

“Once you have a group that is marginalized — once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot,” Ocasio-Cortez. “Social destabilization is what happens when people do not have a plan or feel like there’s no vision for their future.”

Her comments, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, came in the context of Palestinians rioting against Israel, however she said she was talking about marginalized communities more broadly.

“I’m not even talking about Palestinians,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “I’m talking about communities in poverty in the United States, I’m talking about Latin America, I’m talking about all over the world.”

Radio host Ebro Darden said it was an “oxymoron” that “white supremacist Jews” are supporting injustices against Palestine. “How do you have people like Stephen Miller, how do you have these individuals who are legit aligning with racism and white supremacy but they’re Jewish?” asked Darden. “What’s going on with Israel and Palestine, while it’s very very deep, it is very very criminal, it is very very unjust.”

“Absolutely,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

“There’s this idea that if you criticize the policy of Israel… that you are anti-Semitic,” said the congresswoman. “The same way that me criticizing President Trump doesn’t make me anti-American, criticizing the occupation doesn’t make you anti-Israel frankly, it doesn’t mean that you are against the existence of a nation it means that you believe in human rights.”

“Jewish people have been persecuted throughout all of human history, but I don’t think that by marginalizing Palestinians, you create safety,” the lawmaker said. “I believe that injustice is a threat to the safety of all people, because once you have a group that is marginalized and marginalized and marginalized — once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot, right? And it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments came after President Donald Trump recently quoted Lindsey Graham on Twitter to accuse the New York congresswoman of being anti-Semitic and hating Israel and America.

