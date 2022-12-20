‘One Big Scam!’: Trump Throws Fit Over Rand Paul-Backed Electoral Count Reform Act, Again Claims Pence Could Have Overturned 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump went on a Truth Social tirade on Tuesday, once again claiming Mike Pence had a “choice” in whether he certified the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s latest echo of this declaration appeared to be sparked by an op-ed from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in which he endorsed the Electoral Count Reform Act.

Trump linked to Paul’s op-ed, published in the Louisville Courier-Journal, in his lengthy thread, which started off with him insisting he does not care “whether they change the Electoral Count Act or not.”

“I don’t care whether they change The Electoral Count Act or not, probably better to leave it the way it is so that it can be adjusted in case of Fraud, but what I don’t like are the lies and ‘disinformation’ put out by the Democrats and RINOS. They said the Vice President has ‘absolutely no choice,’ it was carved in ‘steel,’ but if he has no choice, why are they changing the law saying he has no choice?” the former president posted.

The proposed reform to the Electoral Count Act of 1887 that Trump is taking issue with would clarify language surrounding the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. Trump maintains the 2020 election was fraudulent and Pence could have not certified the results — a claim Pence himself has declared is simply not legal.

In multiple follow-up posts, Trump repeated his claim that Pence had a “choice” and insisted this legislation somehow proves him right.

Trump wrapped up his rant by accusing the FBI of rigging the 2020 presidential election, and he called on Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing a criminal probe into the former president’s handling of classified documents, to investigate election fraud instead of him.

In his op-ed, Paul accused both major parties of making “theater” out of flaws and vague language in the electoral process.

“In 2021, the theater act went too far and culminated in a mob disrupting the joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election,” he wrote.

The senator argued the Electoral Count Reform Act is needed to prevent the Electoral College itself from being abolished.

