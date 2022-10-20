Ooops: Biden Tells John Fetterman’s Wife Gisele She’ll Be a ‘Great, Great Lady in the Senate’

President Joe Biden added to his list of public speaking hiccups when he told Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, that she’ll “be a great, great lady in the Senate.”

“John, thank you very much for running. I really do appreciate it. And Gisele, you’re going to be a great, great lady in the Senate,” said Biden during a Thursday speech in Pennsylvania, where he’ll be fundraising for Fetterman.

(Was it a hiccup, though? If so it’s not the only one recently on the subject of who will be the candidate and/or the senator, should the Fettermans win.)

In his speech, Biden touted the bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed into law last year and how that has benefited Pennsylvania, a state Biden won in the 2020 election.

Fetterman is locked in a tight race with his Republican opponent, celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz, according to numerous polls.

An InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 poll shows Oz and Fetterman tied at 46 percent, while an AARP Pennsylvania poll shows Fetterman leading Oz by just two points, 48 percent to 46 percent.

Fetterman has come under fire with people, especially on the right, questioning his fitness for office since his stroke earlier this year that was caused by atrial fibrillation, a condition where the heart beats irregularly. A doctor penned a letter that gave Fetterman a clean bill of health, though that doctor donated to Fetterman’s primary campaign.

Watch above via MSNBC.

