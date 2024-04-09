Oops: Michigan Republican Candidate Is Registered to Vote in Florida 

A U.S. Senate candidate in Michigan is actually a Florida Man, according to his voter registration.

Mike Rogers represented Michigan’s eighth congressional district in Congress from 2001 to 2015 and is looking to get back into legislating as a Michigander. However, he has something of a Mehmet Oz problem, as he may not be living in the state he hopes to represent in the Senate.

The communications for Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who is running for the Democratic nomination for Senate, flagged the fact that Rogers is registered to vote in Cape Coral, Florida.

“Fun fact: @MikeRogersForMI is literally registered to vote in Florida *right now,*” tweeted Austin Cook on Monday. Cook quote-tweeted a Rogers tweet saying that he “will be proud to serve my home in the U.S. Senate.”

According to Michigan Advance, Rogers owns a 4,751-square-foot home in Cape Coral valued at $1.7 million.

Rogers attended a rally held by former President Donald Trump last week in Grand Rapids. Trump praised Rogers and predicted he will win the Senate nomination and the general election, though he did chide Rogers for appearing on CNN.

“He had one little sabbatical, he went to CNN for a little while, and it’s ok, you know,” Trump told the crowd. “But other than that, he’s been great. ”

The Republican and Democratic Senate primaries in Michigan are on Aug. 6.