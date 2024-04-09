‘There Is No Way Donald Trump Is Gonna Carry This State’: Conservative Commentator Writes off Ex-President’s Chances in Arizona After Court Ruling

Conservative CNN commentator Margaret Hoover declared Donald Trump’s candidacy dead on arrival in Arizona after the state Supreme Court reinstated an 1864 law banning abortion.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court restored a near-total abortion ban outlined in a 19th-century provision that was later codified in 1901. The state’s Democratic attorney general said she will refuse to enforce the “draconian” measure.

The ruling came one day after the former president and presumptive Republican nominee came out against a nationwide abortion ban. Nevertheless, Democratic candidates are poised to continue leaning into the issue as they have done since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion in 2022.

Trump narrowly lost Arizona in 2020, and the state figures to be another closely-contested race along with a handful of other states.

On Tuesday’s OutFront on CNN, Hoover offered a grim outlook for Trump in the state.

“Arizona conservatives are libertarians on social issues and they always have been,” she declared. “It was Barry Goldwater’s family who actually helped establish the first Planned Parenthood in Arizona. This is not a state that is going to want the government to impede your personal liberty.”

Hoover then said she spoke with Republican elected officials in Arizona who said the decision will cost the GOP control of both chambers of the state legislature. Republicans control each by a mere two seats.

“This will absolutely impact the presidential election,” she continued. “This has Republicans now on their back feet. There is no way Donald Trump is gonna carry this state–”

“Well, Trump has said that he put it to the states,” host Erin Burnett interrupted. “That’s what you get in Arizona.”

“It’s not going to go so well for him in Arizona,” Hoover replied while citing the law reinstated by the Arizona Supreme Court. “No exceptions for rape, no exceptions for incest.”

