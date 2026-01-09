‘Outrageous’: Laura Loomer Fumes As Tucker Carlson Spotted In Trump White House

Tucker Carlson surprised many observers on the left and right on Friday by showing up at President Donald Trump’s roundtable discussion with U.S. oil executives on Venezuela.

MAGA influencer and close Trump ally Laura Loomer was clearly unhappy with Carlson’s presence at the White House. Carlson has been a fierce critic of Trump’s incursion into Venezuela and is adamantly opposed to U.S. global intervention, warning this week he believed Trump was putting the U.S. on the path to a “big war soon.”

“SPOTTED: Tucker Qatarlson is currently at the White House where he is attending President Trump’s meeting with oil executives to discuss how to acquire the largest oil reserves in the world in Venezuela,” she wrote, adding:

Why is Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson attending when he has spent the last week completely trashing President Trump’s and @SecWar @SecRubio’s military operation in Venezuela, and falsely claimed that President Trump is about to get us into a New World War and that he only captured Maduro so Trump could spread homosexuality in Venezuela?

This is outrageous. Tucker Carlson is a virulent Jew hater and Islamic mouthpiece and he has no business being in the Oval Office.

Truly disgusting. What a hypocrite Tucker truly has become.

Terrible optics for the Trump admin in a midterm year to have Tucker of all people in the White House.

Very bad idea.

Loomer and Carlson have found themselves on opposite sides of the GOP’s ongoing internal battle over rising anti-Semitism and isolation in the party, and the willingness to embrace the likes of white supremacist Nick Fuentes – who Carlson platformed. Loomer has taken it upon herself during Trump’s second term to purge officials and aides she deems not sufficiently loyal to Trump, who has made firing decisions based on her recommendations.

Below are some additional reactions.

