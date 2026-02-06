Pam Bondi Dodges When Asked to Clarify Who Sent Tulsi Gabbard to Georgia Election Raid

Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked to clarify the apparently contradictory statements surrounding Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s involvement with an FBI raid on Fulton County, Georgia’s election offices last week.

Bondi took questions at a press conference announcing the arrest of a suspect involved in the deadly 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya, which resulted in the killing of the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.

“There seems to be a little confusion,” asked an off-camera reporter at the DOJ presser, adding:

With DNI Gabbard, she was down in Atlanta last week for the Fulton County search. Originally, this office said that she was not part of the investigation. She put in a letter to Congress that President Trump directed her to do so, and then now President Trump yesterday said that it was at your insistence that she went down there. So what is the case here?

“Yeah, thanks for asking that. That’s interesting because DNI Gabbard and I are inseparable,” Bondi replied, adding:

We are constantly together, as are the people behind us. We constantly talk. We collaborate as a cabinet. We’re all extremely close, know what each other, what we’re doing at all times, pretty much, to keep not only our country safe but our world safe. And she was down there with Deputy Director Andrew Bailey of the FBI. And I’m not going to talk about any other details of that matter right now because Georgia is a very important issue to us. She was there. We’re inseparable. That’s all I’ll say.

Democrats have reacted with alarm to the news of Gabbard’s involvement in what they decry as a politically motivated probe in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia to try to vindicate President Donald Trump’s long-debunked claims of voter fraud in the state.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, fumed this week that Gabbard “showed up at that domestic criminal investigation where she had no right to be there, suddenly get the President of the United States on the phone with the frontline FBI agents who are working on that case.”

“I know Trump doesn’t know the law, but wasn’t there anybody in the White House Counsel that said, ‘Mr. President, you shouldn’t be talking to FBI agents on the front line of what is supposedly a domestic criminal investigation.’ But this is a guy without rails. This is a guy that’s being enhanced by a rogue DNI who’s way over her skis in terms of knowledge or competency. I think we all have got to really raise our game to protect basic democracy in this country,” he concluded.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

