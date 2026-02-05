Mark Warner Warns Trump Planning a ‘Coordinated Effort to try to Interfere’ in the Midterms

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, sounded the alarm on Thursday about President Donald Trump’s recent statements urging Republicans to “take over” elections from the states.

Warner spoke to reporters on Capitol Hill on Thursday and warned that “It appears there may be a coordinated effort to try to interfere in the ‘26 midterms.” He added that he is concerned, “They may even start to interfere in the primaries.”

Warner has also fuming about the Director of Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s involvement in a raid in Fulton County, Georgia, where federal officials seized ballots and voter information.

In a clip posted to social media, Warner said, “The Nixon era is back. What do I mean? Richard Nixon is most infamously known for Watergate, where he intervened in a domestic political effort under the guise of the Watergate break-in. He knew what was going on before the fact. Well, it appears the same is true. We got testimony yesterday that Tulsi Gabbard was down in Atlanta for that crazy raid on the voting machines because Trump asked her to go.” He added:

Well, how the hell did Trump know there was about to be a warrant issued in a lame criminal investigation before the act took place? How did he let Gabbard know to go there? And then further violate all principles by getting on the phone with the FBI agents who were on the front line of that investigation. This is not how American justice should work. When, when, when will any of my Republican colleagues find a spine? They say they want to stand for rule of law. Right now, they’re seeing the abolishment of rule of law for political purposes.

Trump is reviving Nixon-style scandals… and I’m worried our elections are at risk of interference because of it. pic.twitter.com/BLsnYe1FqF — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 5, 2026

In a a Wednesday clip, Warner suggested that the FBI’s Georgia raid may have been illegal, “We have seen Kash Patel basically decimate the leadership of the FBI to the point that that raid that was made last week in Fulton County in Georgia on the ballots—the FBI agent in charge of that office got fired because I don’t believe he felt this was legal.”

“And then, to have a few days later, the director of national intelligence, who showed up at that domestic criminal investigation where she had no right to be there, suddenly get the President of the United States on the phone with the frontline FBI agents who are working on that case. I know Trump doesn’t know the law, but wasn’t there anybody in the White House Counsel that said, ‘Mr. President, you shouldn’t be talking to FBI agents on the front line of what is supposedly a domestic criminal investigation.’ But this is a guy without rails. This is a guy that’s being enhanced by a rogue DNI who’s way over her skis in terms of knowledge or competency. I think we all have got to really raise our game to protect basic democracy in this country,” he concluded.

How far is this administration willing to go to attack our free, fair, and settled elections? pic.twitter.com/LECRngoven — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 4, 2026

Watch the clips above.

