Pence Slams Trump’s Position on Social Security, Medicare: `’My Old Running Mate’s Policy Is Identical to Joe Biden’s’

Former vice president Mike Pence slammed his old boss and potential rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in an appearance on The Dispatch podcast, comparing Donald Trump’s position on entitlement reform to that of President Joe Biden.

“Remember, Joe Biden’s policy is insolvency. In fairness, my old running mate’s policy is identical to Joe Biden’s: That we’re never even gonna talk about Social Security and Medicare,” began Pence. “I think we owe my three granddaughters better than that.”

Pence is reportedly considering throwing his hat into the GOP primary race in the coming months. Trump, who has already declared his candidacy, has made Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s past support for entitlement reform a focus of his attacks on his chief rival for the nomination, and pledged not to do anything to protect the solvency of the trust fund for either Social Security or Medicare.

Trump’s old no. 2 continued

If we just stay on the trajectory we’re on, Sarah, $32 trillion will go to $150 trillion in the next 30 years. And if you wait to deal with it at that point, budget experts will tell you — left, right, and center — you only have bad choices. You’re either cutting programs that people really rely on, or you’re gonna double middle class taxes and probably introduce a European style taxation system called a VAT. So, it’s the only way that the numbers work. But if you introduce common sense and compassionate reforms for Americans under the age of 40 now, and you communicate that to the American people, we can stave off that debt crisis and put our country back on a path of fiscal solvency.

