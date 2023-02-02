‘Phony, Fake, and Fraudulent!’ Hakeem Jeffries Takes Anti-Socialism Resolution VERY Personally at Fiery Presser

New York Democrat and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday brutally trashed a Republican resolution condemning the “horrors of socialism” brought by Cuban-American Florida Republican Rep. María Salazar as “fraudulent” and “cover” for extremism.

The resolution passed Thursday in a bipartisan vote, with 86 of the House’s 212 Democrats voting “no” and 14 voting “present.”

Jeffries, ahead of the vote, savaged the resolution as nothing more than “cover” for an “extreme MAGA agenda.” Jeffries listed various social programs as being targeted by the GOP, including in his list policies of Presidents John F. Kennedy, Harry Truman, Franklin Roosevelt, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and of course, Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Jeffries tweeted that Democrats “will not allow Social Security and Medicare to be sacrificed at the altar of Extreme MAGA Republicans.” However, despite linking that sentiment to the resolution it passed handily with most Democrats in support.

For her part, Salazar celebrated the resolution as a “triumph of individual liberty over the brutality of collectivist statism.”

Very proud to see my & @SteveScalise’s resolution condemning socialism pass the People’s House. 328 members chose to stand up and condemn the ideology that slaughtered millions. This is a triumph of individual liberty over the brutality of collectivist statism. pic.twitter.com/gNhaszs2b7 — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) February 2, 2023

Here are the remarks by Jeffries at his fiery Thursday morning presser:

They’re bringing to the floor of the House of Representatives today a resolution on socialism, to condemn some dictators that we all condemn. But understand the goal of this phony, fake, and fraudulent resolution is just to somehow provide cover for extreme MAGA Republicans to try to undermine an agenda that is designed to lift up the health, safety, and well-being of the American people. Why do we know this? Because going all the way back to the days of FDR, through Harry Truman, into President Kennedy, through President Johnson, all the way up until President Clinton and President Obama and President Biden. They’ve called things like Social Security, socialism. Medicare: socialism. Extreme MAGA Republicans have called public education socialism, Medicaid, socialism. The Affordable Care Act. Socialism. The American Rescue Plan. Socialism. So the American people should not be fooled by anything that takes place on the floor today with respect to this so-called resolution on socialism.

Here is the most recent text of the resolution:

CONCURRENT RESOLUTION Denouncing the horrors of socialism. Whereas socialist ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has time and time again collapsed into Communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships; Whereas socialism has repeatedly led to famine and mass murders, and the killing of over 100,000,000 people worldwide; Whereas many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues, including Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un, Daniel Ortega, Hugo Chavez, and Nicolás Maduro; Whereas tens of millions died in the Bolshevik Revolution, at least 10,000,000 people were sent to the gulags in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), and millions more starved in the Terror-Famine (Holodomor) in Ukraine; Whereas between 15,000,000 and 55,000,000 people starved to death in the wake of famine and devastation caused by the Great Leap Forward in China; Whereas the socialist experiment in Cambodia led to the killing fields in which over a million people were gruesomely murdered; Whereas up to 3,500,000 people have starved in North Korea, dividing a land of freedom from a land of destitution; Whereas the Castro regime in Cuba expropriated the land of Cuban farmers and the businesses of Cuban entrepreneurs, stealing their possessions and their livelihoods, and exiling millions with nothing but the clothes on their backs; Whereas the implementation of socialism in Venezuela has turned a once-prosperous nation into a failed State with the world’s highest rate of inflation; Whereas the author of the Declaration of Independence, President Thomas Jefferson, wrote, “To take from one, because it is thought that his own industry and that of his fathers has acquired too much, in order to spare to others, who, or whose fathers have not exercised equal industry and skill, is to violate arbitrarily the first principle of association, the guarantee to every one of a free exercise of his industry, and the fruits acquired by it.”; Whereas the “Father of the Constitution”, President James Madison, wrote that it “is not a just government, nor is property secure under it, where the property which a man has in his personal safety and personal liberty, is violated by arbitrary seizures of one class of citizens for the service of the rest”; and Whereas the United States of America was founded on the belief in the sanctity of the individual, to which the collectivistic system of socialism in all of its forms is fundamentally and necessarily opposed: Now, therefore, be it Resolved by the House of Representatives (the Senate concurring), That Congress denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States of America.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com