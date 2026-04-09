Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is urging Democrats to make kids “front and center” in order to topple Republicans in Congress when the midterms come.

In a Thursday guest op-ed for The New York Times, Clinton accused President Donald Trump of being indifferent about affordability for American families and Republicans like Vice President JD Vance of only offering “nostalgia and misogyny” in response to concerns about rising prices amid the Iran war.

“Our kids will pay the price for the president’s indifference,” Clinton wrote.

She continued:

National Republicans have no answers for America’s hard-pressed parents. Leaders like Vice President JD Vance and right-wing think tanks like the Heritage Foundation are obsessed with falling birthrates. They ignore the financial burdens crushing parents who are trying to provide a safe, healthy, middle-class life for their kids. Their answer is too often nostalgia and misogyny: If we could turn back the clock to a time when women didn’t work (and knew their place), the economy would thrive and families would flourish. This is substantively and politically brain-dead.

Clinton argued Republicans are not offering policies to make parenthood “more affordable and sustainable” and Democrats need to take advantage.

“The irony is hard to miss: Republicans who paid lip service to helping moms after the Supreme Court ended Roe v. Wade continue to oppose policies that would make parenthood more affordable and sustainable,” she wrote.

The former presidential candidate offered multiple points her party can work on, including tackling inflation and affordability, extending paid family leave, expanding child care subsidies, and “setting clear rules” on quickly-advancing technology, like AI.

“States are acting by restricting addictive design features, requiring age verification, limiting unsafe A.I. tools and adopting phone-free school policies. Families need a national base line of protection, along with the tools and literacy to navigate these technologies safely,” Clinton wrote.

She admitted Trump isn’t going to suddenly wake up and “care about any of this” and argued that’s why Democrats should make parenthood and child care central to their messaging ahead of the midterms.

“Mr. Trump is not going to wake up tomorrow and care about any of this,” she wrote. “He thinks American parents are raising children in a new Golden Age — if he thinks about parents and kids at all.”

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