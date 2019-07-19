A New Hampshire voter confronted Elizabeth Warren at a town hall meeting over her previous claims to have Native American heritage, telling Warren voters have concerns about her honesty.

“I struggle with your decisions earlier in your career to self-identify on state documents as Native American,” said the voter, Elizabeth Radecic. “I feel that that disrespected the reason why we have those affirmative action categories.”

Radecic prefaced by saying that she, too, had been told by her family that she had Cherokee heritage, only to find out otherwise when the 23andMe test came back.

“Where we differ is that I’m the mom of three-year-old twins, and my three-year-old twins are black,” said Radecic.

“And so it’s given me a totally different perspective on the purpose of affirmative action because even though I can give my children everything in the world, my children at age three-and-a-half have already faced racism,” Radecic said. “That’s why we have affirmative action.”

“So how do you overcome the bridge with voters like me, who like you, who like your plans, who like what you have to say, but that have concerns about your honesty?” Radecic asked Warren.

Warren responded saying that nothing about the way she identified ever had anything to do with her academic career. She cited a Boston Globe piece which said that her claimed ethnicity was not a factor in her rise in law.

“Even so, I shouldn’t have done it. I am not a person of color. I am not a citizen of a tribe. And I’ve apologized for any confusion over tribal sovereignty, tribal citizenship, and any harm caused by that,” said Warren.

