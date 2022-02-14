Controversial Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters announced on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Monday that she would run for Colorado Secretary of State – despite being under investigation for a 2020 election security breach.

Peters was jailed last week on charges of obstructing a peace officer and obstructing government operations after she allegedly tried to kick a police officer who was trying to arrest her as she refused to turn over an iPad.

The Colorado Sun reported last Thursday, “the local District Attorney’s Office is investigating whether Peters used the iPad to record a Monday court hearing for Belinda Knisley, an elections deputy who’s been charged in the security breach investigation.”

Peters, an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, is currently under a grand jury investigation for a security breach in her county, in which she allegedly allowed “an unauthorized person to attend a sensitive Dominion Voting Systems software update and facilitate the digital copying of her election system.”

Peters, who has yet to officially paperwork to run of secretary of state, told Bannon that “Colorado deserves a secretary of state who will stand up to the Biden administration that wants to run our country into the ground with nationalized elections.”

Bannon joked during the interview, “We are glad to have you on, not handcuffed, normally like you are.”

Fresh out of jail after obstructing a search warrant for her iPad, Mesa (CO) Clerk and election fraud conspiracy theorist Tina Peters goes on Bannon’s show today to announce she is running for Secretary of State. Another perfect MAGA candidate to add to their 2022 slate! pic.twitter.com/WqIWVStzdA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 14, 2022

Colorado’s current Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is running for reelection, has barred Peters from overseeing elections in her county, which she would do for the entire state of Colorado if elected.

Griswold has condemned Peters for her past activities and promotion of 2020 election conspiracy theories, saying:

Peters compromised voting equipment to try to prove conspiracies, costing Mesa County taxpayers nearly $1 million dollars. She works with election deniers, spreads lies about elections, was removed from overseeing the 2021 Mesa County election, and is under criminal investigation by a grand jury. Colorado needs a secretary of state who will uphold the will of the people; not one who embraces conspiracies and risks Coloradans’ right to vote.

