Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is expecting an attack later this week, CNN reported Monday.

In a message Zelensky posted on social media, the Ukrainian president said his administration has been informed that his country will be attacked on Wednesday, Feb. 16. A translation of his remarks says Zelensky has signed a decree marking Feb. 16 as a day of unity, and he is rallying his countrymen to stand firm against the threat.

Zelensky reportedly declined to identify the source of his information, but the announcement comes amid a sharp increase in international tensions as the Russians continue amassing forces on the Ukrainian border.

Meanwhile, CNN’s Natasha Bertrand reported that the US is moving its Ukraine embassy operations out of Kyiv in response to a buildup of Russian armed forces.

Just in: Blinken announces that the US “is in the process of temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kyiv to Lviv due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces.” Kyiv embassy closing for now. pic.twitter.com/5VHTumr2cX — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 14, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

Watch above, via CNN.

