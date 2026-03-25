Protesters Adorn Larry Ellison’s Superyacht With ‘Trump Propagandist’ Banner

A superyacht owned by billionaire Larry Ellison was adorned with a banner reading, “The Trump Propagandist,” by protesters this week.

In a video which showed them applying the banner to Ellison’s yacht this week, a spokesperson for the protest group Led By Donkeys explained:

This is Larry Ellison’s $160 million superyacht, moored up on the French Riviera. It’s called the Musashi, but not for long, because we’re about to rename it. Ellison is the world’s sixth richest man. He’s a big Donald Trump supporter and a close friend of Benjamin Netanyahu. He once offered the Israeli prime minister a job at his company and Netanyahu’s family has holidayed on his private island. Ellison is also the largest private donor to the Israeli military. Trump recently handed the Ellison family control of TikTok in the U.S. Almost immediately, prominent pro-Palestinian voices were silenced. Last year, the Ellison’s bought Paramount, giving them control of CBS News. The channel’s coverage of the attack on Iran has been notably pro-war, and the Ellisons will soon take over Warner Brothers, giving them control of CNN. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently denounced CNN for being insufficiently supportive of Trump’s war on Iran. Hegseth said he couldn’t wait for the Ellisons to take over the channel, and Trump himself listed the CNN takeover as one of his “wins.” And that is why we renamed the superyacht, “The Trump Propagandist.” The billionaires are buying up the news to support their friends, the politicians pitching our world into chaos and war. Then they jump onto their superyachts, accountable to nobody.

We tracked down the superyacht owned by the world’s sixth richest man. Larry Ellison won’t like what we did to it 🛥️🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/GjdGYrA1qb — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) March 24, 2026

Ellison’s son, David Ellison, currently serves as the chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance and is an ally of both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In December, it was reported that David Ellison had promised Trump “sweeping changes” at CNN should his company be successful in taking over parent company Warner Bros.

A month prior, it was also reported that Larry Ellison had spoken to senior White House officials about firing two CNN hosts the president disliked most.

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