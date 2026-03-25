Two of the biggest stars in cable news are staying put — as Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have signed new deals to remain at MS NOW for the foreseeable future.

Axios broke the news early Wednesday that Scarborough and Brzezinski have extended their contracts to host the MS NOW morning show through the end of 2029.

“Mika and I are excited to be staying with our ‘Morning Joe’ family and friends who have been watching regularly for almost 20 years,” Scarborough told Axios. He added, “We’re also grateful for the vote of confidence [MS NOW President Rebecca Kutler and Versant CEO Mark Lazarus] have given us to stay with our Morning Joe team over the next four years.”

The move comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Morning Joe is returning to 3 hours, down from 4 — a move that the hosts have long clamored for to keep their workload manageable.

“Getting up at 4:30 in the morning, and getting shot out of a cannon at 6 and tap dancing for four hours, there’s literally nobody on the planet that understands what that’s like, except for the person that I’m with all the time,” Scarborough told PEOPLE in November.

Speaking with Axios, Kutler heralded the show’s influence.

“We are about to celebrate 20 years of Morning Joe — Joe and Mika have created something that cannot be replicated,” she said. “As we build towards the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential election, Morning Joe will continue to be a singular destination for presidents and newsmakers from all political parties.”

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