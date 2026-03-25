Iran Insists Talks Are Not Taking Place in Mocking Message to Trump: ‘You Are Negotiating with Yourselves’

JUST IN: Iran responds on the Negotiations allegations: “You have reached a stage where you are negotiating with yourselves” “Do not call your defeat an agreement.” “There will be no news of your investments in the region, and you will not see the former price of energy and… pic.twitter.com/ufZ0GchFjF — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 25, 2026

Iran’s military publicly and directly rebuffed claims by President Donald Trump that negotiations are underway to end the conflict in a scathing message Wednesday morning that suggested Washington is attempting to “save face” after setbacks in the region.

In a video statement carried by Iranian media, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, dismissed the idea of ongoing diplomacy without naming the president directly, referring instead to a “self-proclaimed global superpower.”

“Has the level of your internal conflict reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?” he mocked.

The remarks cut sharply against Trump’s assertion, made just before a looming deadline for strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure, that diplomatic progress had prompted a five-day delay to the targeted attacks as the two nations worked toward a resolution. Iranian officials have denied that any such talks are taking place.

Zolfaghari’s message went further, warning that Washington should not attempt to reframe the situation.

“Do not call your defeat an agreement,” he said.

“Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you. Not now, not ever,” he added.

The message underscores widening contradictions between Washington and Tehran over whether backchannel diplomacy exists at all. Reports, including one in the Wall Street Journal that a sweeping 15-point proposal had been delivered to Iran outlining conditions for de-escalation, have only deepened the uncertainty.

Zolfaghari included a warning that any return to stability would fail to return energy markets to previous levels.

“You will see neither your investments in the region nor the former prices of energy and oil again, until you understand that stability in the region is guaranteed by the powerful hand of our armed forces.”

Speaking to India Today on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei relayed the same message there have been no direct or indirect discussions between the two sides, framing the current moment as one defined entirely by conflict rather than negotiation.

“As is said yesterday, there is no talks or negotiations between Iran and the United States as it has not been since the past 25 days of the illegal war against Iran,” Baqaei said, adding: “No one can trust US diplomacy.”

Baqaeisaid: “Our position is very clear. Our brave forces are defending Iran’s territory.”

Watch above via X.

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