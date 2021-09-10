White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended on Friday what she claimed is the legality of President Joe Biden’s executive order on Thursday to the Department of Labor to require employers with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated or tested, saying that it “doesn’t even take a legal degree to understand.”

NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe asked during the White House press briefing if there was “an official analysis done or was it just a decision the Department of Labor…” in which Psaki cut her off and replied, “Well, clearly, everything we do we obviously review legally, every bill we support, every policy announcement we make.”

“But I think that’s pretty clear,” she continued. “It doesn’t even take a legal degree to understand that.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

