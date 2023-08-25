Fox News Contributor Says ‘Black Lady’ Told Him ‘Trump’s a Gangsta’ After Mugshot: ‘That Means He Has Cred’

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo claimed on Friday that a “Black lady” told him former President Donald Trump is now “a gangsta” following his arrest, before arguing that Trump now “has cred among a new bloc of voters” thanks to his mugshot.

“That mugshot situates Trump in a cultural context that I’m not sure his enemies may have anticipated,” he said during an appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle. Now he joins Frank Sinatra, he joins Elvis Presley, he joins Johnny Cash, and Tupac Shakur.”

Arroyo continued, “Meaning he is now seen by nonpolitical folks as a rebel, an outsider with swagger, and as one Black lady I spoke with earlier today here in New Orleans said, ‘Trump’s a gangsta’, and that means he has cred among a new block of voters that perhaps have never given him a serious look and now they are looking again. This is interesting what’s happened here.”

He concluded by telling Fox News host Laura Ingraham that Trump “enters the pantheon of a pop culture icon now with this image and the way they’re marketing it.”

Trump’s mugshot was released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia on Thursday after the former president was arrested and booked on charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The mugshot instantly went viral and Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign seized the opportunity to profit from the image by plastering it on t-shirts, mugs, and beer koozies.

