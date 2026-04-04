Trump Drops New Bible Riffs Days After Bonkers Deleted Easter Lunch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump riffed on the Bible in a pair of new videos marking “Holy Week” — just days after the bonkers White House Easter Lunch that was deleted from all official channels.

The White House deleted video footage of an hour-long Easter event featuring Trump at an “Easter Lunch” with Evangelical leaders that was supposed to be closed to the press and the public.

But when the event began, the White House launched a video stream of the entire event, which ran for an hour and four minutes and featured many memorable moments.

The White House edited together some audio from that event for a new “Holy Week” video that featured Trump reciting the story of Jesus, but with a Kenny G-esque saxophone score:

In the original, now-deleted video, Trump goes off on frequent tangents as he tells the story:

The president also posted a “Holy Week” message that included a Bible recitation and an ad-lib:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This Holy Week, I’m proud to join with Christians across the country and around the world to celebrate the most glorious miracle in all of time, the resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In his life, Christ displayed true humility. In his death, he modeled true love. And in his resurrection from the tomb, he proved that even death itself will not silence those who place their trust in Almighty God. As it says in Gospel of John, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only son, for whoever believes in him should not perish, but have eternal life.”. Eternal life, such beautiful words. This Easter, millions of Christians all over the globe will be reminded that because of what Jesus did on the cross, all of us can live every day with hope in God’s promise, knowing that in the end, evil and wickedness will not prevail. In the spirit of joy and renewal this Easter, we also celebrate the extraordinary resurrection of faith and religion in America. As I have often said, to be a great nation, you must have religion, and you must have God. In churches across the nation on Sunday, the pews will be fuller, younger, and more faithful than they at any time in many, many years. Religion is growing again in our country for the first time in decades. Happy Easter to all. May God bless you. May God blessed the United States of America. Our country is doing so well like never before. Thank you.

Watch above via The White House.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!