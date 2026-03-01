Man Who Duped Kristi Noem Gets 16 Year Prison Sentence for Framing Illegal Immigrant By Sending Death Threats to Trump

Try to follow this one: A Milwaukee man who attempted to frame an illegal immigrant and get him deported by sending death threats to President Donald Trump — threats that initially fooled DHS Secretary Kristi Noem — was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for his shady plan.

Demetric Scott was sentenced on Friday after he sent threatening letters to the president and ICE in an effort to get Ramón Morales Reyes booted from the U.S. Why? Because Scott was trying to get payback after he was accused of stabbing Reyes and stealing his bike in 2023.

The 52-year-old Scott wrote letters under Reyes’ name threatening to “blow up the White House” just “like 911 in New York,” prosecutors said. “I am not scared of the Trump Administration,” Scott wrote in one of his bogus letters, Law & Crime reported.

“We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans,” Scott wrote. “We have done more for this country than you white people — you have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him. I will self deport myself back to Mexico but not before I … shoot your precious president.”

Prosecutors said Scott believed his fake letters would help him evade conviction in his case involving Reyes, who DHS officials said is in the U.S. illegally.

Scott thought Reyes would not be able to testify against him if he was deported. He wrote the fake letters while in jail in 2025 and had family members send them for him, and ICE agents arrested Reyes shortly afterwards.

But Scott’s plan backfired when Milwaukee cops “immediately determined” Reyes did not write the letters.

“Reyes could not read or write in English, and had very different handwriting,” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Still, Noem and the DHS put out a press release in May 2025 celebrating the capture of Reyes; the announcement said Reyes had “threatened to assassinate” Trump, but CNN reported investigators were already looking at whether Reyes had been “set up” when the DHS release went out.

“Despite this, the letter, alongside pictures of Morales-Reyes, were plastered over social media by Noem, DHS and several news outlets,” CNN reported.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Kristy Yang on Friday told Scott it was clear “you only care about yourself” based on his devious scheme, the Journal Sentinel reported.

“You went to great lengths to advance your own self interests,” Yang said. “And you even stated in open court your disdain for the victim and how you still wanted the victim deported. It’s such a shame that you would feel like that and have so much hate.”

Scott was found guilty of misappropriating a person’s identity to harm reputation and intimidating a witness, as well as second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping in the 2023 robbery case, Law & Crime reported.

Watch CBS 58 Milwaukee’s report above.

