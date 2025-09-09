‘Real 2+2=5 Stuff Here’: Karoline Leavitt Brutally Roasted For Trump-Epstein Letter Denial

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sparked a wave of criticism with her explicit denial that a letter from President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday, published in the Wall Street Journal and obtained by the GOP-led House Oversight Committee, is not real.

“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false,” Leavitt posted on Monday evening of the letter that includes a crude drawing of a naked woman and a suggestive, fictitious conversation between Trump and Epstein. Leavitt added:

As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation. Furthermore, the “reporter” @joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!

Trump is suing the Rupert Murdoch-owned WSJ over the paper’s initial report on the letter’s existence, which came amid fury over the administration effectively shutting down the Epstein investigation in early July. “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting,” a spokesperson for the paper said in their report on the letter.

Trump’s aides and allies have claimed that the signature on the letter is not the president’s, which also led to a second article from the WSJ comparing the signature to other letters signed by Trump. The similarities between the signature on the birthday letter and other letters signed by Trump have led critics to accuse Leavitt of flat-out lying.

“Guys. it’s his signature. we don’t need to pretend like it’s up for debate,” noted veteran journalist Sam Stein.

Guys. it's his signature. we don't need to pretend like it's up for debate — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 9, 2025

“When did you decide you wanted to lie for a living? Was it a childhood dream of yours?” added George Conway in reply to Leavitt. A letter to Conway from Trump was one of those that the WSJ favorably used to compare the signature.

When did you decide you wanted to lie for a living? Was it a childhood dream of yours? https://t.co/xlQMqGKGpV — George Conway 👊🇺🇸🔥 (@gtconway3d) September 8, 2025

Below are some more reactions:

The thing about working for Trump is you just have to surrender your dignity completely. Other leaders would admit obvious facts and try to spin. They had shame. It allowed honest and decent people to work for them. Not this administration. https://t.co/2VqlfhBIuz — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 9, 2025

We should never accept lying propaganda from a press secretary. The duty of an official spokesperson is to communicate truth so the public can make informed decisions. This is DARVO in action – and a perverted manipulation of media relations. https://t.co/VrNzFp9a5I pic.twitter.com/XdBxNj86LS — Bob Pickard (@BobPickard) September 9, 2025

This is so cringe. https://t.co/Zr7Zc3PkAA — Stephen Richer (@stephen_richer) September 8, 2025

Let me get this straight: over 20 years ago Democrats planted both Bill Clinton and Donald Trump's names? How stupid must you be to believe this? https://t.co/WlbqMowwZa — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) September 9, 2025

Every time I see this tweet on my timeline, I laugh. How does publishing the letter from the birthday book, a letter Trump insisted did not exist, a letter bearing a Trump signature that looks the same as Trump's signature from then, PROVE the birthday-card story is false? https://t.co/M1pYMpnvL6 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 9, 2025

So this is all a giant hoax? Why would someone — in 2003 — fake a birthday letter to Epstein from Trump? https://t.co/2kSAKvPaC0 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 8, 2025

