Republican Comes Out Against ‘Tit For Tat’ Removing of Members From Committees – Likely Vote to Stop McCarthy From Removing Omar

Conservative Colorado Republican Ken Buck (R-CO) told NBC News’s Chuck Todd on Friday he is opposed to removing members from committees based on political retaliation.

“Do you think? You know, this is something that should be done? And do you think the tit for tat is healthy?” Todd asked on Meet the Press NOW.

“I don’t. I think that Nancy Pelosi ruined this institution. I think she ruined it in a lot of different ways. And one of the ways was kicking members off of committees, which hadn’t been done in the past,” replied Buck.

“Certainly, their own party has kicked members off committees. Steve King from Iowa, for example, was removed from committee assignments by Republicans, but that hasn’t happened with the other party. She she determined who would get on the January 6th Commission and put two Republicans on that committee. So I think that we should not engage in this tit for tat,” he added, concluding:

I am opposed to the selection or the removal of Congresswoman Omar from committees. I have a little bit less certainty about Congressman Schiff and Swalwell on intelligence just because it’s a little bit different than a regular committee. But I’m going to think through that and make a decision.

Buck’s statement could likely sink Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) vow to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, which requires a full vote of the House.

McCarthy can only afford to lose 4 votes in his slim majority and he already has lost Reps. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Victoria Spartz (R-IN). Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) will not be able to vote as he is in Florida recuperating from a traumatic fall. Buck would be the 4th vote against the motion to remove Omar.

Watch the full clip above via NBC News NOW

