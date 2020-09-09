comScore

Republican Congress Members Squirm When Confronted With Shocking Trump Revelations, Bend Over Backwards to Avoid Comment

By Ken MeyerSep 9th, 2020, 4:08 pm

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

A multitude of reporters on Capitol Hill tweeted out their progress on Wednesday — or lack thereof — as they tried to get Republican lawmakers to react to President Donald Trump’s recorded admission that he downplayed the coronavirus.

Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward ignited a media firestorm by previewing tapes and excerpts from his new book, including Trump’s admission to purposefully dismiss Covid-19 in public despite recognizing the disease’s seriousness. This is one of many shockers from Rage, which also contains accounts of Trump calling America’s military leaders “a bunch of pussies,” Trump waxing on about his relationship with Kim Jong Un, and also multiple administration officials ripping the president.

As the United States nears 200,000 coronavirus deaths, Woodward’s tape on Trump’s virus downplaying became an instant flashpoint among the political press. When reporters tried to get congressional Republican reactions, however, many of them deflected questions, offered tepid defenses of Trump, or just ignored inquiries altogether:

CNN’s Manu Raju got an especially large amount of reactions from Republican congresspeople

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt and CNN’s Ali Zaslav also provided their own descriptors on the reaction from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

