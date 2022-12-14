Republican Ralph Norman Only Regrets His Poor Spelling In Message Calling for ‘Marshall Law’ to Keep Trump In Office

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) has one regret over his call for martial law to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House: the fact that he misspelled martial.

The Republican congressman suggested Trump declare martial law in a 2017 text message to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Meadows previously handed over past messages on his phone to the congressional subcommittee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. Talking Points Memo has been releasing said messages this week.

Meadows was texting with numerous members of Congress following the results of the 2020 presidential election, including other Trump loyalists like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“Mark, in seeing what’s happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion law suits attempting to stop any meaningful investigation we are at a point of … no return … in saving our Republic !! Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!” the text message from Norman reads.

Speaking to the Huffington Post about his message, Norman didn’t say he regretted suggesting throwing the country into martial law. He instead was disappointed he spelled “martial” as “marshall.”

“Well, I misspelled ‘martial,'” the congressman said.

Norman claimed he was “frustrated” at the time and had questions about the presidential election.

“I was very frustrated then, I’m frustrated now. I was frustrated then by what was going on in the Capitol. President [Joe] Biden was in his basement the whole year. Dominion was raising all kinda questions,” he said.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates released a statement responding to Norman, who accused the congressman of pushing “MAGA conspiracy theories” and “violent rhetoric.”

“We all, regardless of party, need to stand up for mainstream values and the Constitution against dangerous, ultra MAGA conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric,” the spokesperson said.

