Biden White House Hits Back At GOP Rep’s ‘Disgusting’ Call For ‘Marshall Law’ — Military Force to Keep Trump In Office

President Joe Biden’s White House torched Republicans over South Carolina GOP Rep. Ralph Norman’s call for martial law, revealed in a misspelled text that suggested “Marshall Law” to keep then-President Donald Trump in office.

In a trove of recently-revealed text messages published by TPM, Norman suggested Trump declare martial law in a text message to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“Mark, in seeing what’s happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion law suits attempting to stop any meaningful investigation we are at a point of … no return … in saving our Republic !! Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!” Norman wrote on January 17, 2021, four days before President Biden’s inauguration.

The White House slammed Norman and all other “ultra MAGA conspiracy theories” in response.

In a statement emailed to Mediaite, White House Deputy Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor For Strategic Response Andrew Bates wrote “Plotting against the rule of law and to subvert the will of the people is a disgusting affront to our deepest principles as a country. We all, regardless of party, need to stand up for mainstream values and the Constitution, against dangerous, ultra MAGA conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric.”

Norman was unapologetic when reached for comment about his tweet. From HuffPo:

Asked about the text on Tuesday, Norman said, “Well, I misspelled ‘martial.’” Declaring martial law would entail Trump using the military to suspend ordinary laws and civil liberties and install himself in power. “I was very frustrated then, I’m frustrated now,” Norman told HuffPost. “I was frustrated then by what was going on in the Capitol. President Biden was in his basement the whole year. Dominion was raising all kinda questions.”

Biden’s victory over Trump has been reaffirmed and verified countless times, and the Dominion conspiracy theory is the subject of a blockbuster defamation suit.

