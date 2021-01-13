comScore

Republicans Continue Boycott of Capitol Metal Detectors Put in Place After D.C. Riot

By Leia IdlibyJan 13th, 2021, 12:13 pm

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Metal detectors have been installed at the entrances to the United States Capitol for the first time following last week’s violent attack, but some Republican members of the House are reportedly boycotting the new security measures.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who released a campaign video pledging to “carry my Glock to Congress,” refused to hand her bag over to police when entering the building on Tuesday, according to CNN’s Ryan Nobles:

Apparently unfazed by the confrontation with law enforcement, Boebert ignored the detector yet again ahead of Wednesday’s impeachment vote, according to Playboy’s Alex Thomas: 

The defiant move set off Boebert’s Democratic colleagues, who were frustrated by Republican lawmakers’ aversion to safety measures.

“Do these people not understand that literally everyone else has to go through metal detectors to get in here?” tweeted Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA). “Average people do not get to bring guns into the United States Capitol in normal times. Get over yourselves.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) also called out those frustrated by the new requirement, noting that students in her Michigan district are forced to walk through magnetometers to ensure gun safety:

Acting House sergeant-at-arms Timothy Blodgett informed House members of the new magnetometers on Tuesday, also reminding them that “pursuant to the firearms regulations that Members received on Opening Day, firearms are restricted to a Member’s Office.”

“Failure to complete screening or the carrying of prohibited items could result in denial of access to the Chamber,” Blodgett wrote.

Despite the fact that the new security measures were put in place following a violent attack on the Capitol that left five people dead, HuffPost’s Matt Fuller reported that several GOP lawmakers, which he called out by name, are still boycotting the metal detectors ahead of the impeachment debate:

