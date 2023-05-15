Rick Perry Doesn’t Rule Out Another Run For White House: ‘We’ll See How This All Works Out’

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) isn’t ruling out another run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, telling CNN’s Jim Acosta, “We’ll see how this all works out.”

“It’s early in the process,” Perry said. “I think for any of us to sit back and say, ‘I’m for this person or that person,’ it’s a little early in my process. You know, it certainly is something that I haven’t taken off the table, but, you know, the chances of it happening are probably a little bit slim. But who knows? There’s a lot of time left, and we’ll see how this all works out.”

Perry unsuccessfully ran twice before for the Republican nomination, once in 2012 and again in 2016. Perry served as secretary of energy under Donald Trump from 2017 until he resigned under scrutiny in 2019.

Acosta asked former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh (R) and New York Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) what they thought of Perry’s answer.

“You know, there’s a way to answer that question that makes you as relevant as possible, and he didn’t do that quite well,” Jones said. “What he should have said, if he wants to be talked about, I guess, is, yeah, I’m very seriously considering running for president, and I will announce my decision at the appropriate time. But he’s saying that there’s a very slim chance, and I think this is also a recognition of the fact that the field is already very crowded, that no one is going to get traction, with the possible exception of Ron DeSantis. And as the days pass, even that seems increasingly unlikely.”

“Look, it’s just silly,” Walsh said. “I really believe that CNN last week, with that town hall, Jim, they performed a public service. They exposed Trump once again for who he is, but the bottom line is, when you watch that town hall, it’s still Trump’s party. The audience and the crowd were with him on every bigoted and cruel thing he said. None of these other people have a prayer — Rick Perry, all these other people, especially, again, if they won’t even criticize Trump.”

