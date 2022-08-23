Rick Scott Sends Tweet Criticizing Biden for Vacations (While on a Yacht in Italy?)

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) criticized President Joe Biden for vacationing –- while himself apparently on a yacht in Italy or just back from it.

“Another week of President Biden vacationing in Delaware vs. working at the White House. If he loves to travel so much, I’ve got some suggestions as to where he should go next,” tweeted Scott on Monday will a poll that had one option three times: The Southern Border, where there have been record illegal crossings by migrants.

On Tuesday, Axios, citing three sources, reported that Scott “is spending part of his congressional recess on a luxury yacht in Italy with his family” amid the GOP’s Senate campaign arm, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which he leads, struggling financially with weak nominees in key states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Ohio.

“Sen. Scott took a couple days to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife and family – a trip that was planned more than a year ago,” NRSC spokesperson Chris Hartline told Axios.

According to Axios, “Vacationing in Europe while Republicans face cash problems and rough headlines about their midterm chances could further hurt his standing with his GOP colleagues.”

