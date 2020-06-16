Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson received a social media beat down from Domino’s Pizza on Tuesday after he attacked the chain for a Twitter interaction it had with current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany when she was just 24 years old.

In November 2012, McEnany tweeted, “FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza”

Domino’s Pizza responded at the time with, “That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love!”

@kayleighmcenany That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT! — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) November 9, 2012

The brief interaction was dug up this week by anti-Trump activists, and Wilson — who has nearly a million followers on Twitter — joined in the pile-on by claiming, “You just killed your brand.”

In a bizarre turn of events, Domino’s Pizza shot back at Wilson, replying, “Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya.”

Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya. — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

Wilson — who currently co-hosts a podcast with Daily Beast Editor-at-Large Molly Jong-Fast — has not yet responded to the pizza chain.

